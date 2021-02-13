Jim Gann is running for New Albany Ward 2 alderman as a Republican.
Gann, who grew up in Fulton, has lived in New Albany for six and a half years.
He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and then went to Itawamba Community College where he earned an associate’s degree in general studies.
Gann currently works in the logistics division of the Walmart Distribution Center in New Albany where he fills orders. He has been working for Walmart about 20 years.
He is currently attending the University of Florida’s Heavener School of Business online seeking a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Gann said he wants to run for alderman “to see the city of New Albany grow and flourish.”
He said he “chose” to live in New Albany and does not think it is always an asset when candidates say they were born and raised here.
“I just think having an outside perspective can be an asset . . .,” said Gann, adding that he is not a “status quo” candidate. “We don’t want just anyone to fill that position. It shouldn’t be a popularity contest of who fills that seat.”
Gann, who said he has prayed about running for alderman, unsuccessfully ran for county supervisor District 2 about two years ago.
Gann worked for State Sen. Chris McDaniel’s U.S. Senate campaign and was the Union County chairman. He heard McDaniel speak at a campaign event about the condition of the nation and what people were willing to do about it.
“That just resonated with me as I pondered on it,” said Gann. “I just thought, ‘What am I doing to help contribute in any way’ and the answer was nothing.”
Gann said he got caught up in the rat race of life and was staying out of the arena.
“That’s not going to help better this nation, our community,” said Gann.
The best place he can make a difference is on the local level, he said.
“It starts locally,” Gann said. “I’m just a blue collar who wants to try to make a difference.”
The nation will be better off if more people with commonsense get involved rather than politicians, he added. He is running as a Republican because he supports limited and small government.
“The less government reaches into our lives the better off we all are,” Gann said. “I believe you can spend your money better than I can tell you how to spend it.”
He said not all Republicans are actually Republicans.
“They claim Republican to get elected,” he said.
Gann supports low to no taxes, balanced budgets and “staying within the confines of the monies that are collected.”
He believes the city can still progress without raising taxes.
“I believe it can be done within the constraints of the budget that we currently have and still move forward,” Gann said.
The key is to make sure the funds the city already has are properly allocated, he said.
Gann is also involved in the Convention of States, which he said is a movement to install limited government and return power to the states. It also calls for imposing term limits on all federal officials and passing a federal balanced budget amendment, he said.
Gann noted that Ward 2 Alderman Johnny Anderson, who has been in office for 24 years, is not seeking re-election.
“That’s big shoes to fill,” Gann said. “I think he’s done a great job. I think he was highly popular among the constituents, and I just saw that as a great opportunity to pick up where he left off.”
Gann said the Ward 2 seat should be filled by a “solid, conservative Republican that believes in limited government and balanced budgets.”
Furthermore, Gann said he would bring a proactive and progressive approach to move the city forward.
Gann said religious liberty is very important to him and that he tries to treat everyone like he wants to be treated.
Gann would like to see implementation of the city’s recently adopted comprehensive plan and would also like to see blight in the city cleaned up.
Moreover, Gann wants to highlight different districts and corridors in the city such as the riverfront and healthcare areas. He said communities and neighborhoods in the city could be marked with street banners so people know when they are leaving one area and entering another.
He also thinks a mental health facility for Union County residents is needed.
In addition, he said he would like to see the Tanglefoot Trail better utilized by adding a visitors center where people could purchase souvenirs and learn about the history of New Albany. That would give people a reason to stop here and spend money in New Albany, he noted.
Gann said people should vote for him, “Because I’m not a politician, plain and simple. I’m a common man with a common job with commonsense.”
He added, “I just want to be a civil servant. I want to serve the people of Ward 2. Their concern is my concern. I just want to be a representative for the people. I want everybody to be treated equally and on an equal playing field.”
Gann said he wants the citizens to voice their concerns and share their ideas with him.
”I want to govern for the people and be open to all people,” Gann said.
Gann has been married to Emily Davis Gann for 17 years, and they have a daughter named Madison.