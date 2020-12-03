A man who served as the superintendent of the New Albany School District for more than 11 years has announced that he intends to run for mayor of New Albany.
Chuck Garrett served as New Albany School District superintendent from 2001 to 2012. He also served as the principal of Olive Branch High School and assistant principal at Horn Lake High School.
Garrett earned his doctorate in education administration from Northern Arizona University.
After retiring from the New Albany schools, he worked for six years alongside the CREATE Foundation and the Toyota Wellspring Education Committee in an administrative capacity. He said it was rewarding to work with the eight school districts, CREATE and Toyota to help implement their many initiatives, including the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo.
Over the past year, Garrett said he has become concerned about the “developmental strategies of our community.”
Approving New Albany NEXT, the city’s long-range comprehensive plan, was a good step, he said. But “strong, professional leadership” is needed to successfully implement the plan, he added.
Moreover, Garrett said he wants to unify the city employees and volunteers “in a collaborative, dynamic effort to guide New Albany’s growth.”
Garrett said he feels as though his background as an administrator makes him “uniquely qualified to oversee all of us working together to create one amazing New Albany. Together we can make New Albany the most inviting, prosperous city in Mississippi.”
Garrett said he looks forward to listening to others and sharing his thoughts, ideas and plans in 2021.
He also served on the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce Board for four years, serving as president for one year.