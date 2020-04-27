Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has begun loosening some coronavirus-related restrictions to start the process of reopening the state’s economy.
The Safer at Home order signed by the governor took effect Monday and will remain in place until May 11.
Retail businesses can reopen, but they must limit the number of customers in their stores at one time to no greater than 50 percent of store capacity, the governor's order says.
Businesses are also encouraged to make hand sanitizer available to customers when they enter stores. Counters, door handles and other high-contact surfaces should be cleaned frequently.
Restaurants and bars are still limited to drive-thru, curbside or delivery services.
Gyms, dance studios, clubs, tattoo parlors, spas, salons and barber shops must remain closed to the public, but those businesses can offer retail sales by drive-thru, curbside or delivery.
The order says that state residents are encouraged to stay at home when not engaged in essential activities. While engaged in essential activities people must maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Vulnerable people, including those who are 65 or older and those with serious underlying health conditions, are encouraged to continue to shelter in place.
Furthermore, non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 in which people are less than 6 feet apart must be canceled or rescheduled.
Evictions are also suspended.
The city of New Albany also has three emergency orders related to the coronavirus, and they are in effect until May 5.
One city of New Albany order says non-essential businesses must limit people inside their establishments to less than 10 at one time.
The city order also asks the public to stay at home except when it is necessary to be out. And it says businesses must follow CDC coronavirus guidelines, such as encouraging sick workers to not come to work.
Moreover, the city’s order says that restaurants are prohibited from using in-facility dining, but they are allowed to use curbside or delivery services.