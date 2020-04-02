Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday signed a statewide shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Mississippi.
The shelter-in-place order takes effect Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain in place until 8 a.m. April 20.
Under the order, people may only leave their residences to perform essential activities, such as buying food. Other essential activities include addressing health and safety concerns and engaging in individual outdoor activity. Essential businesses can also continue to operate.
Non-essential businesses can only operate on a minimum basis, such as handling payroll issues.
Restaurants can remain open, but in-facility dining is prohibited. Restaurants can use drive-thru, curbside and delivery services.
The order also prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people when there is less than 6 feet of space between the individuals.
Amusement parks, museums, playgrounds, beaches, lakes and reservoirs (not including walking trails), movie theaters and bowling alleys must close as well.
Those who are engaged in essential travel must follow guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping 6 feet of social distance and practicing aggressive hygiene.
Residential evictions are also suspended under the order.
The governor’s shelter-in-place order may be enforced by state, county and local law enforcement.