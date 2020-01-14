Hall’s Furniture Warehouse in New Albany has a wide selection of furniture for the living room, bedroom and dining room.
The business, which is located at 211 W. Bankhead St., is owned by Ben Hall and his wife, Michelle.
Hall’s Furniture Warehouse has been open since October and carries several brands of furniture.
Ashley and Serenity Sleep mattresses are available at the business. It offers memory foam, gel and pocketed coil mattresses.
“We carry Ashley’s full line of mattresses,” he said.
Complete bedroom sets, including headboards and footboards, are also for sale. Other items for the bedroom include chests, dressers and night stands.
Basically, anything people need to furnish their homes is for sale at Hall’s Furniture Warehouse, he said.
He offers furniture from companies with ties to the region, including Ashley, Fusion, HomeStretch and Lane.
Dining room tables and chairs in different styles ranging from contemporary to traditional are available.
The dining room furniture comes in brands such as Ashley, Lane and Million Dollar Rustic. Dining room tables that seat from four to 10 people are available. The tables also come in variety of colors.
A range of different prices are offered to meet various customer budgets, Hall said.
Hall’s Furniture Warehouse offers quality merchandise, he added. For instance, Serenity Sleep makes a high-end mattress, Hall noted.
“We only carry the top name brands,” he said. “We’ve got a good selection.”
The business also carries a large selection of living room furniture, including sofas, love seats, recliners, sectionals and sleeper sofas. Cloth and top grain leather living room furniture is available. The living room furniture includes brand names such as Ashley, Fusion, Lane and HomeStretch.
Hall said people should shop with his business because, “I believe we’ve got the best selection for name brands.”
Moreover, the furniture comes with a full warranty. The business will take care of any issues that may arise, he added. Customer service is a top priority for Hall’s Furniture Warehouse, he said.
The business also has lots of financing choices, ranging from regular financing to no credit check options.
Furthermore, Hall said he and his wife are from New Albany and take care of the customers.
The business had strong Christmas sales, Hall said, adding, “We sold a ton off the floor.”
As word of mouth spreads, the business keeps getting bigger, Hall said. He noted that the business has a warehouse next door that could be expanded into a showroom in the future.
Hall’s Furniture Warehouse is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The business can be reached at 662-598-2077.