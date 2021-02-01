The first project that Keith Herring undertook as the Tanglefoot Trail superintendent was to build a machine to blow leaves and other debris off the 44-mile trail.
Herring, who has been the only trail superintendent since the Tanglefoot opened in 2013, recently retired after eight years.
Asked if he will miss the job, he said, “I know I will,” adding “it has suited me better than anything I’ve ever done.”
The machine that Herring made to blow leaves off the trail sits on a trailer and is pulled by his pickup truck. He drives his truck on the trail, and the machines blows the leaves as he pulls the trailer from New Albany to Houston. When the leaves start falling the trail is blown off twice a week.
The machine has been a vital piece of equipment when it comes to keeping the 10-foot-wide trail clean. The fan for the blower came off an old John Deere cotton picker, and the air is distributed two ways. One trip down the trail will blow everything off except big rocks, said Herring, who built the machine for about $200.
Herring, a former Pontotoc County supervisor for 12 years, knows the Tanglefoot Trail very well.
“It takes a while to learn it,” he said, adding that about 10 miles of the trail are in Union County, a little over 20 in Pontotoc County and about 10 miles in Chickasaw County.
As the trail superintendent, he was employed by the Three Rivers Planning and Development District. He started working with the trail right around the time it opened in 2013.
Now Herring’s son, Rony, is going to take over the position. Over the years Herring has received helped from inmates to maintain the trail. Working for the trail is the “best job I’ve ever had,” Herring said, adding that he had three good bosses who “pretty well turned the trail over to me.”
While he has enjoyed the job, maintaining the Tanglefoot Trail is a big undertaking, he said. Other than blowing off the trail, the job involves cleaning the restrooms, installing signage, mowing, bush hogging, picking up litter and spraying for weeds. He has also built facilities along the trail such as rain stops, rest stops and pavilions and installed crossings for the blind.
Herring does not mind the hard work of maintaining a 44-mile trail, saying he has always enjoyed being outside. “It’s been a blessing,” he said.
Cleaning up vandalism is another part of the job as is removing trees that fall across the trail after storms. There have been times when he had to go out on nights and weekends and address issues with trail. The counties and cities have been helpful by loaning him equipment.
“All the entities have been really good to support us,” said Herring.
A volunteer also takes care of mowing and landscaping around a section of the trail in Ingomar.
Unfortunately, there are people who vandalize the trail by painting the signs or even stealing the signs. If the paint can’t be washed off the signs they have to replaced, “which is expensive,” said Herring.
Herring knows where the highest hills are on the trail and when the soil changes. The dirt changes from red clay to a “gumbo” the further south one travels on the trail, he said. There is a lot more trouble with cracks in the southern part of the trail, he added.
He has seen houses build up around the trail, but there is still plentiful wildlife to enjoy, Herring said.
“You see lots of wildlife on the trail,” Herring said. “If you like nature, it’s a good place to be.”
As he drove down the trail in his work truck, he said, “I have seen as high as 20 turkeys on that bank right there.” He recently saw a “nice buck” in a hollow and has also seen bobcats and coyotes.
“We have problems with snakes,” said Herring.
He worries that children running ahead of their parents may come in contact with a snake that has slithered up on the trail to warm up. Herring also said the squirrels damage the picnic tables. “You can’t do much about the squirrels,” he said.
Spring and fall are the prettiest times of year on the trail, and the summer is the hardest when it comes to maintenance, he said. He pulls a 300-gallon tank with his pickup truck to spray for weeds and grass along the trail.
Every other year the tree roots on each side of the trail are cut to keep them from busting through the pavement.
Now that he’s retired he said he and his wife may ride bikes on the trail. “Hopefully we’ll get to ride on it some,” Herring said.