Adam Hardy is running for New Albany Ward 2 alderman as a Republican.
Hardy grew up in the Cherry Creek community on the Union/Pontotoc County line and graduated from North Pontotoc High School.
After high school he went to Itawamba Community College and majored in management and marketing. He is currently a vice president for the Bank of Holly Springs and has been working in the banking and financial services industry since 2003.
He and his wife April own a gun store in downtown New Albany called 2A Armaments, and they are members of the New Albany Main Street Association. His first job was at Jackson’s Supermarket in New Albany.
Hardy said he has a “servant’s heart” and a desire to help people. Current Ward 2 Alderman Johnny Anderson, who is not seeking re-election, left a “great impression,” said Hardy.
“It’s going to be hard to follow behind him,” Hardy said.
If elected, Hardy said he plans to examine the budget for any revisions or savings that can be passed onto the citizens or reallocated into another project.
He said he plans to focus on public safety, public works and infrastructure, including streets and parks. He would like to grow and maintain the parks to make them “better areas for our kids.” For instance, he would like to see some improvements made to the Park Along the River.
Furthermore, he would like to focus on the city streets. “I think our streets need some improvement.” He thinks the city has done a good job maintaining the streets but said more works needs to be done.
Hardy also wants to make sure the police and fire departments have the money they need for their budgets and the right amount of personnel.
He said he has not yet analyzed the city budget, but “I’m sure there are places we can improve on” to spend money in better ways. His background in banking and finance would make him a good asset when it comes to reviewing the budget, he added.
“I’ve balanced multi-million-dollar budgets,” Hardy said. “I serve on several committees at the bank.”
People should vote for him to be “their progressive, fair and conservative voice in City Hall,” Hardy said. He thinks he would do a good job because he has “the desire to help.”
He said he wants to help the city of New Albany because he has a business here and is “passionate about the city and the people.” He is especially passionate about the downtown area, he said.
“I think that’s where most of our tourism comes in,” Hardy noted.
The biggest issue facing the city right now is the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding, “I think we’re just going to have to wait it out.”
Hardy said he has lived in New Albany off and on his whole life and has strong ties to the community.
“Of course, being a business owner in the community makes you kind of passionate about your community,” he said.
Hardy would look at the position of alderman as a full-time job and said he would be accessible to the citizens.
“I would be available all the time,” Hardy said, adding that he would have an open-door policy. “I plan to be approachable and available.”
Hardy has two daughters, Chloe and Sophie, and attends Bethlehem Methodist Church.