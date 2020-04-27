Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced Georgia Harris has been named Service First Champion for the quarter.
Georgia has over 11 years of experience in the Environmental Services Department and was nominated by a colleague for coming to the aid of a visitor.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In the nomination, the colleague described how Georgia routinely walks the hallways to check all areas including the nutrition room, where she found a visitor unconscious. She immediately took action and stayed with the visitor until help arrived. At the end of her shift, Georgia returned to visit her new patient, who expressed gratitude for her care.
The colleague wrote, “Georgia’s compassionate response helped to make this situation a positive outcome. This is just one of many examples of Georgia’s sweet nature. She stepped outside her comfort zone and went beyond her call of duty to make a difference in someone’s life.”
“Georgia’s compassion and empathy for others exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said James Grantham, CEO and administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Georgia who make a real difference at Baptist Union County and in the lives of our patients.”