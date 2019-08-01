A dog is being credited with possibly saving the lives of two people who were in a burning house Tuesday in New Albany.
Marvin Foster was getting out of the shower when the dog, Dudley, bumped the bathroom door open and alerted him about the fire in the kitchen.
“If he (dog) hadn't bumped that door open we would have probably been trapped in,” said Foster. “We probably wouldn't be here today.”
Foster put on some clothes and hollered to his son, Terrance, that they needed to get out of the house. As Foster and his son escaped the house, the dog apparently went back in the bathroom and could not get out.
By the time Foster and his son were outside, the fire was too strong to go back in and get Dudley. The dog was later brought out of the house by the fire department and suffered burns to an ear, his eyes and had smoke inhalation.
“Dudley is our hero,” Foster said. “He's at the vet recovering.”
He is a very playful and smart dog and is just like a child to the family, said Foster.
“I know what the dog and the good Lord have done for me,” he added.
Dudley is still weak after the fire but is getting better. Meanwhile, the family's home was a total loss, but Foster is just thankful to be alive.
The fire occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Barksdale Drive. The fire department arrived on the scene within five minutes, and the blaze was venting from two windows, said Fire Chief Steve Coker.
The fire department got Dudley out of the house and treated him at the scene with oxygen.
“We hope Dudley makes a recovery,” Coker said.
It appears the fire was electrical in nature.