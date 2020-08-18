A Hickory Flat man has been charged with felony child abuse, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Joseph Christopher Dye, 45, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday, and his bond was set at $50,000, Edwards said.
The incident apparently involved the discipline of a child that may have “gone a little too far,” said Edwards. The sheriff offered no further specifics.
A woman was also arrested in connection to the same incident and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence against the child, Edwards said. The female suspect is Sandra Dye, 46, of Hickory Flat, the sheriff added.
The sheriff said he believes the child was 16 years old.