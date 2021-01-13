David Drew Horn has qualified to run as a Republican for the Ward 2 alderman seat in New Albany.
Horn is the co-owner of Tallahatchie Nutrition, which is located in downtown New Albany and has been open for almost two years.
Horn said his father served as an alderman Booneville and inspired him to run for office.
“I was raised to have a servant’s heart and to always look out for other people before you consider yourself,” said Horn.
Moreover, Horn said he has roots in New Albany. His great grandfather and great uncle owned businesses here, he said. He spent a lot of time in New Albany as a child.
Even though he was not born in New Albany, “I got here as quick as I could,” Horn said. “I’ve always loved New Albany.”
He said New Albany has many things a larger city has but maintains a small-town feel. It’s important to make sure that people with strong values and a genuine desire for the city to keep moving forward are voted into office, he said.
There has been significant progress in New Albany in the past several years, said Horn. Ward 2 Alderman Johnny Anderson, who is not seeking re-election, made a positive impact on the community, said Horn.
“I know he’s going to leave huge shoes to fill,” said Horn.
Horn said he feels as though he is prepared and qualified for the position. He said he does not want to see a lapse in the city’s progress.
“Now’s not the time to drop the ball,” Horn said.
Horn graduated from Ole Miss with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in business. He later graduated from Itawamba Community College with a physical therapist assistant degree. He enjoys working in the physical therapy field, saying, “It’s truly an opportunity to help people that are hurt, injured or sick and get them back to where they were.”
He has been a physical therapist assistant for about 11 years and currently works part time at New Albany Health & Rehab.
New Albany has also been “very receptive” to his small business, Tallahatchie Nutrition. He said the community has supported the business through the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the business has tried to return the favor and give back to the community.
“Without the community the business can’t survive,” he noted.
In terms of his priorities if he’s elected, he said he mainly wants the city to keep moving forward. “There’s been tremendous groundwork laid . . . These next four years are going to be crucial in making sure that New Albany doesn’t get left behind.”
He wants to see continued upkeep and improvement of the city’s park system. He said he wants the city’s major park facilities to continue to thrive while also ensuring the smaller parks are a safe environment for children. He would like to see a community effort to improve the Park Along the River.
Improving the city’s streets is also important, he added.
The city’s in good financial shape, Horn said. But he said the city could potentially look at refinancing some if its debt to save on interest.
Horn also wants to make sure the city’s department heads have what they need to be successful.
In addition, he wants to look at issues affecting small businesses to see what kinds of improvements could be made. This could lead to bringing more small businesses to town, he added.
“Our downtown is flourishing right now,” said Horn. But he said there are always one or two empty spots.
He would like to assist people when it comes to opening small businesses. For instance, someone may want to open a business but may not know what they need to do when it comes to building codes. He suggested that there could be some kind of mentorship effort in which people who want to open a business are connected with other business owners.
Everyone benefits when more people come to town, Horn said, adding that not every new business is competition to another business.
Horn said he is qualified for the alderman position because he was raised to help and serve others. He wants to give back to the community that “has poured so much into us.”
That is why he is a volunteer coach for the New Albany Shockers youth football team, he said. He has also coached park league baseball.
“People should vote for me because there’s not another candidate out there who is going to work harder,” said Horn.
Horn is a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he sings in the choir. He is also a member of the Main Street Association and is involved with the community theater.
He and his wife, Mallory Sanford, have two children, Dawson and Mary Elizabeth.