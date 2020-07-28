Jade Hutchens, case coordinator in the Case Management Department, was recently named employee of the month at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Hutchens, who joined NMMC in 2004, lives in New Albany with her husband of 15 years, Josh, and two children—10-year-old Brody and 5-year-old Greyson. The family attends Locust Grove Baptist Church.
A graduate of West Union Attendance Center, Hutchens earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence.
“What I love most about my job is that I get to care for patients and families at one of the hardest times in their lives and hopefully make it a little better for them,” Hutchens said. “This is truly a ministry for me, and I get to be the hands and feet of Jesus. God has greatly blessed me with a great career, excellent coworkers and a very supportive family.”
In her nomination, coworkers noted Hutchens’ dedication and care for her patients.
“Not only is Jade a blessing to patients and families, she has also offered friendship and support to her coworkers,” one coworker wrote in her nomination. “The best way to describe Jade may be to say she just instinctively knows what others need at that time. That may be a hug, a prayer or just her presence.”
“Jade’s dedication to detail and being an advocate for her patients are two of her most valuable assets,” another coworker wrote. “She goes above and beyond in trying to promote a good outcome for patients, whether it be placement in facility, returning home, obtaining equipment or just basic needs for her patients and caregivers.”