A Mississippi Department of Transportation project is underway in Union County on Interstate 22. The $5.1 million mill and overlay project was awarded to APAC-Mississippi. The project covers about four miles on I-22. It is taking place about seven miles east of the Benton County line to State Highway 30 in New Albany.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rafters to open in New Albany
- Union County supervisors speak out on state flag issue
- Two arrested on meth charges, Union County sheriff says
- Defendants sentenced in Union County Circuit Court
- NEMCC satellite campus plans to start in August
- New Albany man charged with felony shoplifting
- Man charged in connection with alleged shooting
- Eyes2See provides personalized service
- NA Tennis trio gets one last match together
- Roberts retires from New Albany City Hall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.