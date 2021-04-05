New Albany Community Theater is calling all improvisers.
This event is free and open to the public. An initial meeting will be held Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. at 725 Coulter Drive to gather participants ready to jump in and try improv. No experience necessary.
Participants will be playing classic improv games and thinking on their feet, jumping into scenes with each other in a fast and fun format. If you've ever thought about giving improv a try, now's the time.
For more information, please call (662) 266-0796.