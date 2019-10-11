The annual Ingomar Mound event is Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
It is a free event.
The Ingomar Mound site is located south of New Albany off of Highway 15, west on County Road 96 for two miles.
The outdoor event allows visitors a chance to tour the mounds, participate in hands-on activities and to bring objects for identification by archaeologists from the Cobb Institute.
There will be ancient weapons demonstrations, and visitors can try using the weapons as well, said Jill Smith, director of Union County Heritage Museum. Hands-on crafts and activities for children will also be a part of the event.
There is a one-mile walking trail around the site as well as interpretive signage. The 63-acre Ingomar Mound site is owned by the Archaeological Conservancy, a national nonprofit organization that protects important archaeological sites. The Union County Historical Society helps with interpretation of the site.
The event is made possible by the museum’s Community Partner Program. For more information call the museum at 662-538-0014.