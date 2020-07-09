A New Albany police officer is still off work after being injured in a vehicle wreck that occurred during a pursuit last month.
The officer, whose name was not released, will have to undergo some surgeries, said New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
Having an officer get injured is tough, said Robertson. The officer has been serving the community for 20 years, the chief added. Robertson said he hopes the officer is able to come back to work at some point.
The wreck, which caused $14,000 in damage to the officer’s vehicle, happened June 5 after a break-in occurred at a New Albany gun store.
Authorities received a call from an eyewitness that 2A Armaments on Bankhead Street was being broken into at about 3:30 a.m.
“The eyewitness was able to give a description of the vehicle,” the chief said.
The officer headed west on Interstate 22, identified the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted as well as the Holly Springs Police Department.
The Holly Springs Police Department set up spike strips. The suspect vehicle hit the spike strips and stopped abruptly. The suspects then fled on foot.
The New Albany officer who was in pursuit was trying to come to a stop and was struck from the rear by a Holly Springs officer.
“Anytime you get in a police pursuit you never know how they’re going to end,” said Robertson. “In law enforcement these types of things happen.”
The New Albany officer and the Holly Springs officer were transported to the hospital in Oxford.
The suspect vehicle was searched, and the guns that were taken from 2A Armaments were located. A safe that had been stolen from a gas station on State Highway 15 in New Albany was also located.
No arrests have been made in the case.
In the meantime, Robertson is making plans to dispose of the damaged police vehicle and have it replaced, possibly with two used vehicles.
Robertson said he is very appreciative of the role Holly Springs played in the pursuit. If Holly Springs had not put down the spike strips, the suspect vehicle could have gotten away, the chief noted.
“Holly Springs was paramount in helping us stop that and recover those weapons . . .,” said Robertson.
He is also glad the weapons were recovered so they did not end up on the street.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that those guns would have ended up on the streets somewhere,” Robertson added.
He said he also appreciates the help from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, DeSoto County K-9 unit and the ATF.