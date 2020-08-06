The interest rate on a loan for the new wastewater treatment plant will be lower than originally expected.
New Albany Light, Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox said the interest rate will now be 1.5 percent on the $9.3 million 35-year USDA loan.
“We got some pretty good news last week on that,” Mattox told the New Albany Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Aug. 4.
Originally, the interest rate was expected to be 3.1 percent.
In addition to the loan, the approximately $15 million plant is also being paid for with a $6 million grant from USDA.
The loan will be repaid with sewer rates.
The new plant will be located north of town in a rural area on the west side of State Highway 15.
Phase 1 of the wastewater treatment plant project is nearly complete and has involved installing a pressure line from the existing plant to the new site. A pump station was also built at the existing sewer plant site as part of Phase 1. Sewage will still be collected at the existing plant site and pumped through the pressure line to the new plant.
The new plant will be in a more suitable location than the current one, said Mattox. The current wastewater treatment plant is near the tennis and soccer complex and in proximity to residential and commercial development. Over the years, the city has built up around the sewer plant, Mattox noted.
The current sewer plant is about 25 years old, which is the length of time the facility was designed to last, he said. About 30 acres of land where the sewer plant is currently located can be freed up for other uses once the new plant is built. Most of the sewer lagoons at the current plant will be closed, but one will remain in place for emergency storage.
Approximately 90 acres were purchased for the new plant, but the plant itself will only take up about 30 acres. The rest of the land will be used as a cushion area around the plant and for possible future plant expansion.
KAJACS Contractors of Poplar Bluff, Mo. is constructing the new wastewater treatment plant. Work on the plant started around the first of April.
The wastewater treatment plant project is expected to be done by next summer.
The gravity sewer line that can be seen in the Tallahatchie River from West Bankhead Street will also be removed. This will improve the aesthetics of the river and make the sewer system work more efficiently.