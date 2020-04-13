Ivy Jennings Jordan was recently chosen as Miss Hospitality for the city of New Albany.
Jordan, 19, is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Jordan and is a junior at Blue Mountain College majoring in elementary education with a specialty in English and history. She plans to be certified in special education.
“The Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition is a time-honored tradition for our great state and will provide the opportunity for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes to these young women and unforgettable memories,” said New Albany Main Street Director Billye Jean Stroud. “I encourage Ivy to make the most of the moments that are ahead and accept her new position with great honor.
“This pageant has a 70-year history with the state of Mississippi. Throughout this time, the program has championed the state’s tourism and economic development sectors while supporting Mississippi’s best and brightest young women through a robust scholarship program. This pageant celebrates the intelligent and sincere qualities of the modern women.”
Jordan will serve a full year as New Albany’s community spokesperson, promoting visitation and development in her hometown. She will leave her reign with lifelong friendships, communication and interview skills, confidence in public speaking and a better understanding of her home state.
The young lady crowned the state’s Miss Hospitality serves as the official goodwill ambassador for Mississippi, traveling regionally and nationally to promote the Hospitality State and share her story.
Jordan is very honored and excited to represent New Albany this summer at the state Miss Hospitality pageant in Hattiesburg July 17-18, and the city of New Albany has the perfect representative in Ivy Jordan.