Tim Johnson is running for the position of Ward 2 alderman as a Democrat.
Johnson has a small business on State Highway 15 in New Albany called Tim Johnson Clean-Up Shop. The business details vehicles and has been open for about 11 years.
Johnson also works for New Albany Middle School as a custodian and drives a bus for the school district. In addition, Johnson is the pastor at Unity Temple Church in New Albany.
A graduate of New Albany High School, Johnson was born and raised in New Albany.
“I want to see New Albany go forward,” Johnson said. “Instead of complaining about stuff why not try to get in here and try to help the situation. It’s a beautiful city, and I want to try to help my city.”
The youth in the community is another big reason Johnson is running for alderman. He says he sees the youth every day, and “They have nothing to do.”
He would like to see the Democrats and Republicans come together and develop a plan to help “our youth.” The youth are “fading away” and walking the streets, he said.
Johnson said he has several ideas in terms of helping the youth stay occupied in a positive manner. He said they could learn trades with the help of a mentor or get summer jobs. Parks and recreation is another positive outlet for the young people to keep “them out of the streets.”
“The young people are our future,” said Johnson.
Upkeeping the city is another one his goals. He said all of New Albany should be beautified not just certain areas. He wants to beautify the “whole New Albany” not “just some of New Albany.”
He said people should vote for him because, “I’m honest. If people vote for me, I am going to work hard to do what I say I’m going to do. I like to serve. I like to see people smile.”
As an alderman if someone called him with a problem, he said he would try to handle the issue “within my power.”
Moreover, he said he would be available to the public and respond to their concerns.