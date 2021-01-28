Diane Jones is running for the position of New Albany Ward 4 alderwoman as a Republican.
Jones, a former Holly Springs resident, moved to New Albany in 2008 to retire.
She was on the management and training staff for Holiday Inn Inc. in the 1980s.
“We trained international and domestic managers for the hotels,” Jones said.
Jones was also the executive director of public housing in Holly Springs. She and her staff made the public housing properties there some of the best in the state. They were awarded the most improved housing authority in the state.
“I was very proud of that,” said Jones. “I’ve led a city department, a rather significant city department.”
After 10 years with the housing authority, Jones went into business for herself as a property manager and consultant for Section 8 properties. She traveled the state and assessed the conditions and management of Section 8 properties for six years.
Then she worked for the Division of Medicaid for nine years.
Jones said she thinks the city of New Albany has done a “wonderful job” attracting business and tourism and taking care of the downtown. But she said there is “little or nothing being done in the residential communities.”
She said the residential areas are “run down” in certain areas and not always safe because of speeding vehicles.
“I don’t feel like the quality of life is there in our residential areas,” Jones said. “The children can’t ride their bikes.”
She said she has seen joggers get run off the road by vehicles and children almost get hit.
“I have seen the elderly try to cross the street to try to get to a mailbox and can’t,” Jones said.
Businesses use the residential streets as a “cut through” and “really don’t have any business being there,” she added.
She said she will try “very hard” to make the neighborhoods “peaceful, quiet, normal neighborhoods where people feel free to walk and jog. We want people to be safe in their neighborhoods. It’s not happening.”
“It’s just not safe,” Jones asserted. “We need to find out why the police are not better monitoring our residential communities.”
It may be that the police do not have enough funding or support, she noted.
She does not understand why some parts of town can get speed bumps but other areas cannot. Speed bumps would “certainly slow things down.”
She also said trucks with loud mufflers drive through her neighborhood early in the morning because her street is a cut through.
“They’re so loud they wake us up,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of elderly who live in my neighborhood.”
Better enforcement of city ordinances and codes is needed because “that really affects property values,” Jones said.
For instance, she would like to see fireworks regulated in the city. She does not think anyone would complain about fireworks being shot a couple of hours on the Fourth of July, but shooting them off for several days is unacceptable, she said.
“You want your home to be quiet and peaceful, a place where you can enjoy your neighbors, enjoy social life there,” Jones said. “That (excessive fireworks) takes away from it.”
In some parts of town the city does a better job of enforcing derelict properties, she said. She said she lives near a house that is “falling down, but nothing is being done about it. Everything in the world runs rampant through that house,” she added.
“There again, that affects property values,” said Jones. “There’s a lot of people who are really concerned about it, but it seems like there is a deaf ear.”
She would also like to see more support for animal control and “an animal shelter," which, she said, is “desperately needed.”
More street paving is needed, and “sidewalks would surely be great,” she said. “If I can be elected alderwoman, I’m going to do my very best to see that some of these issues are addressed. When you come to me you will not be coming to a deaf ear.”
In addition, the city needs more housing in the $125,000 to the $175,000 range for first-time homebuyers or retirees who want to downsize, Jones said.
“We can attract those retirees to New Albany because of what’s going on downtown,” Jones said.
She is a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.