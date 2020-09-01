Three people were shot, and two of them were killed in an incident Monday night in New Albany, Police Chief Chris Robertson said.
Only one of the shooting victims has been identified.
Izachia A. Bogard, 21, of Holly Springs, died from her wounds, Robertson said.
A juvenile was also killed, according to the chief.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 9 p.m. at the Albany Acres apartments near the fairgrounds.
Officers discovered a white Hyundai Elantra that was still running with the deceased juvenile and wounded female in the vehicle, Robertson said.
Union County 911 received a call from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County that a male had been admitted to the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
All three were African American.
The incident is still under investigation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.