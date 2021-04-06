Republican Mayor Tim Kent defeated challenger Chuck Garrett in the New Albany primary election Tuesday.
Kent received 592 votes to Garrett’s 514.
Kent will now face Democrat James E. Dean in the June 8 general election. Dean did not have an opponent in the primary election.
In the alderman-at-large race, Republican incumbent Keith Conlee beat Jeff Knox. Conlee had 937 votes to Knox’s 133.
Conlee will now face independent candidate James Lynn West in the general election.
William Ashley Kidd won the Republican primary in the Ward 1 race with 142 votes. Kidd defeated Mark Bishop, who had 60 votes, and Judith Bennett Foley, who had 63 votes. Kidd will face Democrat Jessica M. Winston and independent candidate Parks Smith in the general election.
David “Drew” Horn was the winner of the Ward 2 Republican primary race with 165 votes. His opponents, Adam Hardy and Jim Gann, received 76 and 17 votes, respectively. Horn will face Democrat Tim Johnson in the general election.
Johnson won the Democratic primary with 34 votes compared to Gary Edwards’ 24 votes.
In the Ward 4 alderman race, incumbent Republican Will Tucker won with 236 votes. He defeated Ronnie Parker, who had 199 votes, and Diane M. Jones, who received 33 votes.
And in the Democrat Ward 3 race, incumbent Kevin Dale White defeated challenger Penelope “Penny” Johnson Blissett. White received 101 votes to Blissett’s 56.
Republican Police Chief Chris Robertson, who is unopposed in the election, received 1,052 votes.
Voter turnout for the Tuesday primary election was about 35 percent.