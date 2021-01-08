William “Ashley” Kidd is running for New Albany Ward 1 alderman as a Republican.
Kidd served as a New Albany police officer for seven years and was a Union County sheriff’s deputy for about three years. He also worked on the state level as a probation officer for two years.
He noted that he has about 12 years of experience in public service and works well with others.
“I want to do more,” said Kidd, who ran for Union County sheriff in 2019.
He recently made a career change and is currently a licensed insurance producer for State Farm. He also serves on the board for the Oaks Country Club and is on the youth committee at First United Methodist Church.
Kidd described himself as a “really good people person” who loves dealing with the public. He also said he is a problem solver who can take constructive criticism.
“I believe in being a team player,” he said.
When it comes to serving in a political position, “your heart needs to be in the right place,” said Kidd.
He said he has lived in Union County his entire life, and “I just want to make sure our city keeps going in the right direction. I’m just passionate about the city of New Albany.”
Kidd also wants to see more career opportunities for young people in New Albany so they can stay here. He said he has a 13-year-old daughter, and he does not want her to have to move away to make a living.
Unfortunately, some young people don’t come back to New Albany after college because “they have more opportunity elsewhere,” Kidd said. It’s a shame to lose people who would be major contributors to the community, he added.
Kidd, who graduated from W.P. Daniel High School, said one of his priorities if elected would be to keep Ward 1 safe.
“Safety is the No. 1 priority for me,” Kidd said, adding that he wants to be an asset to the police chief.
The city has been doing a good job when it comes to dealing with derelict housing, he said. Such housing is an eyesore and an opportunity for improper activity, he noted. The structures should be brought up to code or taken down, he added.
He also believes sidewalks are needed to keep walkers safe.
Kidd said he wants to work with department heads, including the people at the SportsPlex.
“A lot of people don’t realize how much tourism comes into New Albany all because of the SportsPlex,” Kidd said.
Once the city gets past the coronavirus, he wants to have as many ballgames and tournaments come to the SportsPlex as possible. This will bring people to the community to patronize businesses, such as restaurants.
Letting the city employees know how much they are appreciated is another one of his priorities.
“I also want to make sure that our city employees are taken care of and that they are happy,” Kidd said. “I know that’s a tall task. I believe everybody deserves the same amount of respect for the job they do here for the city.”
A happy city employee will work harder and “be a better asset to our community,” Kidd added. “If they feel valued and they’re happy, they’re going to do a good job.”
He said he wants to work with every city department head to implement plans to better their departments.
He would also like to see progress made when it comes to putting the city’s new comprehensive plan into effect.
“There was a lot of hard work put into that, and I don’t want it to go for naught,” he said.
He said people should vote for him because, “My heart’s in the right place. I’m a hard worker.” Kidd added that he is not going to let a hurdle stop him from solving a problem.
“I have the drive and the ability to do the job,” he said.
But he said he also has the “humility” to know when he needs to ask someone else for an opinion.
“I can put my ego aside as far as personal feelings . . .,” he said, adding that he can make a decision based on what’s best for the city.
Accessibility is very valuable in being a public servant, said Kidd. He said he would make himself readily available to anyone who had questions, comments or concerns.
“I want the chance to serve the public, and if they give me that chance I’m not going to let them down,” Kidd said. “I just don’t believe anybody’s going to outwork me.”