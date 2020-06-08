Hundreds of people took part in a peaceful demonstration in New Albany on Sunday to remember a man who died in police custody last month in Minneapolis, Minn.
The demonstration began at the Biscuits and Jam farmer’s market downtown and concluded at the Union County Courthouse. The crowd marched down Bankhead Street carrying signs and chanting messages such as “No Justice, No Peace,” “George Floyd,” “I Can’t Breathe,” and “Spread Love Not Hate.”
Several speeches were made from the stage at the farmer’s market, and there was also a place set up for people to register to vote.
Latoya Judson was helping with the voter registration effort and said, “It’s just important for people to exercise their right to vote. In my opinion, that’s the most important way to make change is to register to vote. We want people to get out to the polls and vote for whoever they choose in November.”
Lauren Paige Tate of New Albany, who helped organize the event, said it’s time for her and a lot of other people in the community to “listen.” Tate said she did not expect so many people to show up for the demonstration, adding that “It’s amazing. I’m so proud of my community.” The goal was for the demonstration to be peaceful, Tate said.
“This was not out of anger, although there is reason to be upset over injustices in our country and in our community,” Tate said. “We will not overcome that without love and support and community.”
Jasmine Cook, the emcee for the event, said, “I would like to thank all of you for coming out today to show your love and support for every person of color who has ever experienced racism or discrimination. Thank you for standing with us.”
Cook added that, “God created us all equally. There is no such thing as white supremacy. Enough is enough.”
Pastor Michael McField from Watson Grove Missionary Baptist Church in New Albany said he was honored to be at the demonstration. He added that it was a “profound day” in the history of the city and the county.
“I’m excited for the city of New Albany, Mississippi. I’m excited for Union County, and I’m also excited for our nation,” McField said. “I see a veil that has been torn, and I see the stones that have been rolled away.”
At the name of Jesus, “every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord,” McField said.
The country is witnessing a “movement” and “not a moment,” said McField, who called the death of George Floyd “horrific, brutal and unjust.”
“We want the respect from our government and public officials that has been absent for centuries,” McField asserted. “We don’t want to wake up in the morning with the weight of the world on our necks. We want the same thing that all of us want—equality, economic power, health care and jobs. Crime has no color, but the color of my skin should not be a crime and certainly not a death sentence.”
The “fabric of this country” was “sewn together with the needles of social injustice, inequality, hatred, flat-out fear and schizophrenic double standards,” McField said.
God did not give people a spirit of fear, but of “power, love and sound mind,” he said.
“Love is going to be the only way we get through this,” he said, adding that, “God is doing a new thing here in New Albany, Mississippi. He’s doing a new thing in this nation.”
This is a “movement that will change the blueprint of this nation,” said McField, who concluded his speech saying, “black lives matter.”
Mary Beth Muncie delivered a speech on unity and said, “God spoke to my heart.”
“I realize the importance of this moment right now in our lives,” Muncie said. “Today we just don’t show up to support; today we are here to say that ‘I love you and I see you and I’m standing right beside you.’ Our African American friends, your lives matter to us here today.”
Muncie said she is an imperfect person but said she knows a God who is perfect.
“When we stand together, when we hold each other up, when we bridge the gap for one another, when we love each other as Christ loves us, when we listen to each other, when we educate each other, when we celebrate each other, when we admit that we have failed each other, and when we forgive each other that’s when God’s presence will rain down and no one can stop His peace and His love, and unity will just begin to flow,” Muncie said.
Another speaker, Willie Brewster, said those in the crowd felt “the sting, the hurt, the agony and the disbelief” when George Floyd was killed. The definition of racism needs to be expanded to include systemic cultural messages and institutional policies, he said.
“We will not be able to experience the same justice, the same peace, the same opportunity, the same quality of life until we expand our definition of what that actually means,” Brewster said. “We don’t want color-blindness. We want you to see this color (and) value it, respect it, recognize it for what it is, understand it for what it is, praise it when it needs to be praised, demean it when it needs to be demeaned, but give it it’s fair and equal opportunity . . .”
Brewster added, “Please be sure you are putting people in office who represent your ideals.”
The Peaceful March for Solidarity in Union County organized the event, which concluded with a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds for Floyd. That is reportedly the amount of time that Floyd’s neck was under a police officer’s knee before he died.