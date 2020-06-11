A registered nurse from New Albany recently returned home after caring for coronavirus patients in Virginia.
Chasity Neal worked at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Richmond, Va. for about two months in the emergency room and the intensive care unit.
The most difficult aspect of the job was being with those coronavirus patients who were dying without family by their side, Neal said.
Family members were not allowed in the room as the patients succumbed to the coronavirus, she said. Some family members stood at the glass doors as their loved ones died.
“If they had coronavirus, they could not have visitors even at the door,” said Neal. “Only if they were dying would we allow visitors to come in and stand at the door, but that was very, very rare.”
Neal would stand by the patients as they died since family was not allowed in the room.
“Most of the time the family had to make the decision to pull them off the ventilator and allow them to die,” said Neal. “So a lot of the families didn’t really want to be there during that time. But if they did they stood at the door.”
Neal, 33, said working with the patients is her calling and what God gave her the skills to do. She wanted to help out in a tragic situation and be in an area where there was a crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Neal recalled one patient who did not really have any family, and he was in the hospital for about 25 days. She got to know the man, who had to be intubated and sedated. She formed a bond with him while he was awake, and she was there when he passed away.
She also remembered another patient who was in the ICU for about 45 days.
“He was the sweetest patient,” Neal said. “He formed a bond with everybody . . . When we would walk past his glass door everybody waved at him, he waved at everybody.”
Neal, who is a graduate of Myrtle Attendance Center, said she may travel to Texas to work next, saying she wants to keep helping coronavirus patients.
In Virginia, some of the patients came to the hospital with severe respiratory distress, and they had to be intubated in the emergency room.
“We had to keep them intubated and sedated while they were in the worst part of the crisis,” she said.
Fortunately, Neal never got the coronavirus.
“We wore protective gear,” she said, adding that she was equipped with N95 masks.
Neal also wore a PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator), which looks like a beekeeper’s hood, she said. She wore a machine around her waist that would blow filtered air into the hood so she could breathe.
Working in Virginia during the coronavirus crisis was a rewarding experience, especially being there for the patients who did not have family by their sides.
“It was very touching to be able to be there with them in their last moments,” Neal said. “Some of them would squeeze your hand.”
Patients were kept comfortable, and passed away very peacefully, she said.
She missed her three sons—Bentley, Ryder and Brody—while she was gone.