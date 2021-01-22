A longtime Union County School District official recently passed away after catching Covid-19.
Ron Scott is being remembered by friends and colleagues as a humble man who did not want to receive credit for the work he did.
“He was just that type of person,” said Windy Faulkner, assistant superintendent for the Union County School District. “It’s hard to find people of his character.”
She said Scott had a positive impact on many lives in Union County. Scott worked in the Union County School District for more than 35 years and had 49 years of experience in education.
“It’s a profound loss for our district and community,” said Union County Superintendent Russell Taylor. “He’s left a legacy in our district, not only in the years of service, but also in the wisdom he provided and the way he treated people.”
Faulkner said she thinks Scott stayed in education so long because, “he loved making a difference and caring for people.”
He served as principal for West Union Attendance Center and also as assistant superintendent for the district.
Scott was not a person who wanted to be in the spotlight but preferred helping out behind the scenes, said Ronnie Boyd, district testing coordinator.
“I don’t think you’ll find anybody in the district who didn’t just have tremendous respect for him,” said Boyd.
Boyd noted that his mother passed away recently and that Scott was very supportive and kind to him during that time. Scott was a “wealth of knowledge” and always wanted to go the extra mile, Boyd added.
Scott retired from the district in 2014 but came back to work part-time as assistant superintendent of facilities.
Scott had a very loving personality, was very wise and always willing to help, said Faulkner. She said Scott was “our rock.”
Faulkner added that she never heard Scott say a negative thing about anybody or vice versa.
In fact, Scott was Faulkner’s principal when she was a student at the school.
“He was a very good principal,” said Faulkner, adding that Scott had a lot of pride in the Union County School District.
When Faulkner was named assistant superintendent in the district, Scott was a “huge mentor,” she said.
“Anytime I had questions or needed advice he was the one I would go to,” she said. “I think people felt comfortable coming to him if they had an issue or had a problem.”
Scott is missed greatly around the school district and can’t be replaced, said Faulkner. He was still working for the district at the time of his passing.
“His legacy will continue to live on in Union County,” Faulkner said.
Lisa Strawn, the school district’s business manager, worked with Scott for 28 years and said he had “integrity beyond measure.”