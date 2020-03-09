The Luncheon with Books program at the Union County Library will take place March 17. Lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon. The program will feature author Dorothy Gates, who will discuss her book #distracted. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Kappa Kappa Iota. It is free and open to the public.
Luncheon with Books is March 17
