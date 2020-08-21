The Magnolia Civic Center will present an online performance called “A Broadway Cabaret.”
The performance will be prerecorded and air on Magnolia Civic Center's Facebook page on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
The performance can only be viewed online. People may tune in by going to the Magnolia Civic Center's Facebook page that evening: https://www.facebook.com/CivicCenterNA/
“This is the first time we've tried something like this so it will be a bit of an experiment,” said Emily Draffen, manager of the Magnolia Civic Center.
The show is a musical revue with no plot, and each actor will perform one to two songs accompanied by a piano. There will be no costumes as the show will be more of a casual affair.
There will be about 15-18 songs from shows like Follies, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, My Fair Lady, Man of La Mancha and more.
The show is expected to be fun, intimate and casual. There will be comedy, heartbreak, romance — something for everyone, Draffen said.
The show is directed by Draffen and Matthew Darling.
The cast includes Lillie Faith Childs, Natalie Floyd, Mark Garrett, Bonnie Littlejohn, Evelyn Mason, Emma Reid, Sophia Taylor and Stephen Garrett.
“I encourage people to tune in to enjoy the work of these performers,” Draffen said. “We've got some familiar favorites and some exciting young artists in the mix. I think people are hungry for artistic outlet and hungry for entertainment.”
Viewing will be free, but the Magnolia Civic Center would be grateful for any donations. A donation link will be provided during the viewing.
“We are attempting an online show due to the health concerns regarding the coronavirus,” Draffen said. “It's a challenging time for the theatre world — so much of what we do typically relies on physical contact and in-person connection — and we wanted to try our hand at a virtual performance. At this moment in time, it’s safest not to have actors and audience in close proximity.”
The show is expected to run about an hour.