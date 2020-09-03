Mississippi is one step closer to getting a new state flag.
Voters will decide Nov. 3 whether the “New Magnolia Flag” will become the new state flag.
The design features a white magnolia on a blue banner with red and gold bars on each end. The magnolia is encircled by 20 five-point stars, plus a star representing indigenous Native Americans, and the words “In God We Trust.”
A commission was created by the state Legislature to select the flag that will be put before the voters. There were about 3,000 flag designs submitted.
The Legislature recently retired the former Mississippi flag, which contained the controversial Confederate battle emblem.
The new state flag cannot contain the Confederate battle emblem and must state “In God We Trust.”
The flag was designed by Rocky Vaughan, with design support provided by Sue Anna Joe, Kara Giles and Dominique Pugh
“Our flag should reflect the beauty and good in all of us. It should represent a state that deserves a positive image,” said Vaughan. “The New Magnolia Flag represents the warmth and strength of the good people of Mississippi. Now is the time we show the world that we’re from Mississippi, the Magnolia State.”