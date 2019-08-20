A New Albany man has been arrested and charged with felony aggravated domestic violence, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The suspect, Keffendy Smith, 24, was arrested Tuesday by the New Albany Police Department, Robertson said.
Smith allegedly hit a woman multiple times in the head and face area, choked her until she nearly passed out and bit her several times, Robertson said.
She was treated at the hospital emergency room and received stitches for her injuries, Robertson added.
The alleged assault happened Aug. 15, and Smith's bond was set at $5,000.