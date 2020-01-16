A 26-year-old man was recently arrested by the New Albany Police Department in connection with a 2015 sexual battery case, police said.
The suspect, Edgar Fernandez Santana, was charged with sexual battery in 2015 for allegedly having sex at a New Albany hotel with a 14-year-old female, police said.
Santana left the United States and went to Mexico before police had a chance to arrest him in 2015, police said.
Santana was recently apprehended when he was coming back across the border.
New Albany Police went to the border in Laredo, Texas this week to pick up Santana.
Santana was being held in jail, and he is a deemed a flight risk, police said.