A New Albany man has been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting incident that occurred June 18, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The suspect, Demarcus Green, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault in the shooting that injured an adult male, Robertson said. The shooting occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Simmons Street.
Green allegedly shot the victim twice—once in the arm and once in the rear thigh area. The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and then airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, the chief said.
Green was arrested Friday, June 19 at a residence in the 200 block of Butler Street. Two others were also arrested at the residence at that time and charged with accessory after the fact.
Those charged with accessory after the fact are Annette Crayton, 41, and Terrance Crayton, 42. Their bonds were set at $10,000 apiece. Green’s bond was set at $50,000 for aggravated assault and $10,000 for possession of firearm by felon, the chief said.
The incident was apparently the result of an “ongoing feud between two groups,” Robertson said.
Prior to the shooting, there had been a dispute earlier in the day at a local store, the chief added.