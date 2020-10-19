A Potts Camp man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in New Albany last week, Police Chief Chris Robertson said.
Authorities received a 911 call at about 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 13 in reference to the drive-by shooting at 903 Honeysuckle Drive, Robertson said.
Several people were standing in the yard when a vehicle came by, and the passenger fired numerous shots, the chief said.
A vehicle description was taken, and multiple officers responded and made a traffic stop on Main Street.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.
Officers arrested Cordale Porter, 29, and charged him with drive-by shooting and possession of firearm by felon. Tesa Cook, 27, who is from the New Albany area, was charged with accessory.