A Holly Springs man has been arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of burglary and sexual battery.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office has charged Wayne Anthony “Kysten” Fiddis with two counts of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary of a dwelling, and one count of sexual battery.
A home was burglarized multiple times in Union County from May through September, and Fiddis was identified as a suspect in those crimes, the sheriff’s office said.
Fiddis was also determined to be a suspect in multiple crimes in Oxford.
Oxford investigators charged Fiddis with two counts of burglary-home invasion and one count of rape.
Fiddis is being held in the Union County Jail.
Fiddis was charged with the sexual assault that occurred July 25 in the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road in Oxford.
Anyone with information on Fiddis can contact the Oxford Police Department or Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Oxford Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the case.
Fiddis, 21, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 8.