An adult male was killed in a logging accident Thursday in Union County, said Coroner Pam Boman.
She would not release the name of the victim Thursday afternoon, saying family still needed to be notified.
The man was in his 50s and sustained head injuries, Boman said.
Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded, and the accident occurred on State Highway 30 East near the Prentiss County line, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
The victim was cutting trees and a tree hit him, said Edwards.
A helicopter was dispatched to carry the victim for medical attention, but he was already deceased, Edwards said.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m.