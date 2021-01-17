A 92-year-old man was pronounced deceased after a Saturday night house fire in Union County, officials said.
The name of the victim was James Staten, according to Union County Coroner Pam Boman. The cause of death is a pending investigation, Boman said. Staten was pronounced deceased at the scene, Boman added.
Fire crews from North Haven, Myrtle, Northeast and New Albany Rescue responded to the blaze at 1068 County Road 139 in North Haven.
Firefighters located the victim trapped inside the home and brought him outside where lifesaving efforts were initiated, said New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside.
The victim was then turned over to EMS from Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
The fire was brought under control in about three hours.
The home was a total loss.
The firefighters did everything “humanly” possible, said Whiteside.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Whiteside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.