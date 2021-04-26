The Union County Master Gardeners will hold its plant sale Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will take place at the Union County Heritage Museum, 114 Cleveland St. in New Albany.
“We will have plants for sale most of which have been grown by the Master Gardeners,” said Judy Harrison, a member of the Union County Master Gardeners.
There will also be other activities in addition to the plant sale. People can bring their small garden tools to have them professionally sharpened for a fee. The Union County 4-H Club will also be present to provide information on soil testing.
The event will also include several demonstrations. A plant propagation demonstration will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Other demonstrations include how to make a succulent driftwood planter from 9-10 a.m.; creating fairy gardens, 10-11 a.m.; and decorating birdhouses from 11 a.m. to noon.
Harrison said she thinks children will be interested in the fairy garden demonstration.
“They love to do that, and it’s something they can do on their own,” she said, adding that the birdhouse decorating may interest children as well.
The birdhouses will be decorated with different types of greenery while the fairy gardens include small decorative items such as fairies and toadstools. Harrison said fairy gardens are really popular right now.
The plants sold at the event will be available on a cash-only basis. There will be a large variety of plants for sale, including annuals, perennials and cactuses. The plants at the sale have been grown locally, not shipped in from another state, Harrison said.
“These are ones that have been locally grown, and we know they do well in this area,” Harrison said. “They will have excellent pricing, so you can get a bargain on the plants.”
There are about 30 members in the Union County Master Gardeners, and the Master Gardener program is offered through the Mississippi State Extension Office.
“We have to take a certain number of hours of education each year and do a certain number of hours of service in the community each year to maintain our master gardener credentials,” Harrison said.
The plant sale is a fundraiser for the Union County Master Gardeners.
“We will be using those funds for different projects that we have planned for the year,” she said.
The Union County Master Gardeners want to start an outdoor educational garden in memory of Denise Pugh. She was a longtime Master Gardener who passed away last year.
“We are going to do a garden there at the extension office in Denise’s memory,” Harrison said.