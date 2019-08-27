The New Albany Police Department arrested two people Sunday night on drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 15 South, said Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The driver of the vehicle, Lamona Bramlitt, 48, of Pontotoc, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, switched tag and no insurance, the chief said.
Her bond was set at $25,000.
The passenger in the vehicle, William Curtis Bryant Jr., 56, of Houlka, was charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II narcotics.
His bond was set at $25,000.