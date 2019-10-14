The Union County Sheriff's Office has made a number of methamphetamine-related arrests in recent days, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Deputies made a traffic stop on County Road 51 on Oct. 9 and arrested James McMillen, 55, of Myrtle, and charged him with possession of meth with intent to sell. Also with McMillen was Debra Bishop, 49, of Myrtle, who was charged with possession of meth.
In another case, Tracy Borders, 49, of Hickory Flat, was arrested on Oct. 8 at Dollar General in Myrtle. He was passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot and deputies went check him out and found him to be in possession of meth, said Edwards.
In a separate case, Kristie McDaniel, 39, and Steven McDaniel, 36, both of New Albany, were arrested Oct. 10 and charged with possession of meth. There was a report that they were shoplifting from the Dollar General in Ingomar, the sheriff said. Deputies stopped the suspects' vehicle on State Highway 15 North, and they were allegedly found in possession of meth.
In another case, Austin Adams, 21, of Blue Springs, was arrested Oct. 11 after deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 22. Adams was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell. Courtney McCurdy, 25, of Blue Springs, was with Adams and also charged with possession of meth with intent to sell.
Michael Terrell, 25, of Union County was arrested Oct. 5 after a traffic stop in the North Haven area, and he was charged with possession of meth. Derrick Mitchell, 40, of New Albany, was with Terrell and charged with possession of meth.