Toyota Mississippi and the Mid-South Food Bank will provide mobile food pantries for residents of Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties next week.
Each mobile pantry will provide food for 500 households per county (6,000 people). Distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In Union County, the food pantry will set up at the Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany, from 9 a.m. to Noon on Friday, April 24.
No more than three households per vehicle. A household is defined as:
• One household: one to four people living in one house
• Two households: four to eight people living in one house
• Three households: nine or more people living in one house
Documentation required to receive food from Mid-South Food Bank:
• One Client Eligibility Form per household (distributed at the mobile pantry). Data collected on the Eligibility Form is not to be shared with anyone outside of the Food Bank.
• Each household representative must present a valid ID or document, such as utility bill, showing their address in the county where the mobile pantry is taking place.
In Lee County, the mobile pantry will be at the BancorpSouth Arena, parking lot B, from 9 a.m. to Noon on Monday, April 20.
In Pontotoc County, the pantry will be at the Pontotoc Agri-Center from 9 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, April 22.
Additional counties will be named later.
Recipients must remain in their vehicle during food distribution and maintain CDC social distancing guidelines while waiting on food pickup.