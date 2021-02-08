Many things in life make me happy, including my family. I like to see my child’s eyes light up when she gets excited. At the end of the day it is the simple things in life that make me happy, such as a FaceTime call with my mom or a lunch date with my wife.
Other things that make me happy are: Running around in the backyard with my daughter, writing an uplifting feature story, going to the beach, talking to my brother on the phone, watching a good football game, listening to music, watching a good movie, hearing a good church sermon, singing, dancing, hearing a good joke, telling a good joke, interviewing an inspiring person, paying someone a compliment, voting, paying my bills, getting work done around the house, eating at a restaurant, making something with my daughter in her Easy Bake Oven, reading a good book, catching up with an old friend, taking pictures with my camera, taking a drive in the country, visiting a town I have never been to, playing Hungry Hippos with my daughter, shopping for Christmas presents for loved ones, taking my daughter to see Santa Claus, putting up the Christmas tree, waking up on Christmas morning, enjoying a nice cup of coffee, ordering dessert, chips and dip, looking through one of the books I have written, talking with my brother-in-law, fishing with my father-in-law, going to Wyoming to visit family, collecting shells on the beach, visiting national parks, jumping on stones in a stream, playing ping pong, hitting a good tennis serve, winning a tennis match, taking a nap, painting pictures with my daughter, helping my daughter with her homework, taking time off work, talking with coworkers, taking a walk, a cold glass of water, grilling out, sliding on the slip and slide, sitting by a firepit with my brother, visiting the homes of famous authors, going to Sunday school, doing a devotion with my wife and daughter, sitting down as a family for dinner, frying catfish, bringing home a treat from the grocery store for my daughter, going to a professional baseball game, remembering good times I had with my dad, taking my daughter to an Easter egg hunt, exploring the woods, watching political debates, going to concerts, swimming, writing thank-you notes, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, looking at old family photos, visiting waterfalls, buying flowers for my wife, taking a hayride, looking at fall colors, snow days, tubing behind a boat, bodysurfing waves at the beach, riding four-wheelers, going to bookstores, going to libraries, picking up my daughter from school, writing books, reading newspapers, meeting new people, grits, exercising, watching tennis on TV, taking my daughter to the playground, cake with lots of icing, planting flowers, building something, giving my wife a hug, making home videos, skipping stones on a lake, living in the present, sitting on a porch swing, walking on a sidewalk I built, looking at the stars, watching a sunset, watching a sunrise, singing a good hymn, going to a play, going to a symphony, holding the door open for someone, going to art museums, eating deep-dish pizza in Chicago, visiting my hometown to see how much things have changed and stayed the same, watching a funny comedian, celebrating birthdays and anniversaries, watching music videos, going to festivals, trick-or-treating with my daughter, hearing new ideas and celebrating Valentine’s Day with my wife.