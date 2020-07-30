The Union County Heritage Museum has received a grant to offer virtual classes in memoir writing and mixed media/collage for those 55 years old and above.
The classes are free to those 55 and over and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The grant is from Aroha Philanthropies.
The art supplies for the classes will be provided, said Museum Director Jill Smith. Participants must have access to a computer where they can watch and participate in the classes. The classes, which will be live and interactive, will be five sessions each, and participants are expected to complete the series of classes.
“We are excited to be able to offer these classes to this demographic who might not want to leave their homes but who also want and need to stay connected,” Smith said. “We hope that this will be helpful to our community, and we deeply appreciate all that Aroha Philanthropies has done to fund this and earlier classes.”
The virtual classes will be available through an emailed invitation to a Zoom meeting. Once the email is opened by participants, they can click on the link and join the meeting. Their devices will need to be equipped with a camera and speakers so they can fully participate.
“We will offer assistance to those who might be intimidated by taking a virtual class,” Smith said.
Collage/mixed media will begin Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. and will be taught by teaching artist Lee Ann Thompson. The schedule for the five sessions of the class is Aug. 6,7,10, 11, and 12 at 10 a.m. each day. The classes will last approximately one hour.
The Memoir Writing Class will be taught by Dr. Elizabeth Crews, and it too will be a virtual class. If you have ever wanted to write your own story, this is the time to get started. The class, which is free to the 55 and above, will be a skill building class for participants to learn several techniques of storytelling. The date for this class will be announced soon.
To sign up for these classes call the museum at 662-538-0014 or email uchm@ucheritagemuseum.com.
Aroha Philanthropies also funded pottery and printmaking classes at the Museum Art House.