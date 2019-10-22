A Myrtle man has been arrested in connection with a stolen cattle case.
Wyatt Lyn Abbott, 23, is charged with cattle theft and grand larceny, according to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. Also charged was DeJames Bolden, 24, of Ashland.
If convicted, they face up to 10 years in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections and up to a $10,000 fine. Restitution to the victims can also be ordered.
Cattle stolen from two Benton County farms were recovered. Three of the cows were recovered from a farm in Tennessee, and another four were recovered from a Union County farm.
“I commend the efforts of the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau and the Union County Sheriff’s Office in solving this case, and I am glad the cattle taken were recovered and returned to their rightful owners,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “For our cattle farmers and ranchers, their cattle are their livelihood. We aim to make sure modern day cattle rustlers are tracked down, arrested and prosecuted.”
On Oct. 9, a Benton County cattleman contacted the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) to report a lock had been cut from his gate. An undetermined number of cattle were stolen from his pasture in the northern area of the county during the night.
On Oct.13, at least four expensive show cows were stolen from another farm located near Hickory Flat in southern Benton County.
During the course of the investigation, agents with MALTB and the Union County Sheriff’s Office learned the identity of the two suspects.
Each suspect posted a $20,000 bond and has been assigned a court date. Bolden is currently on parole from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for previous charges. The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional suspects were involved in the crimes.
The suspects had no connection or association with the two victims, and the cattle appeared to be randomly selected.
The investigation was led by MALTB Investigator Alan Thompson.
MALTB Director Dean Barnard praised Investigator Thompson and local law enforcement officials for their dedication to this case.
The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau enforces state laws pertaining to the theft of cattle, horses, swine, poultry, fish, farm equipment, chemicals, timber and all other farm or agriculture-related crimes. To report or provide information regarding an agricultural crime, call (800) 678-2660.