Blue Mountain College’s spring production will showcase “Narnia” the musical, based on C.S. Lewis’ classic “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”
Shows begin Wednesday, March 25, with a 10:30 a.m. matinee. Evening performances run Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28, at 7:30 p.m. in Garrett Hall Auditorium.
“This is an exciting show with memorable music and characters,” said director Christi Mitchell. “We have a talented cast and crew of BMC students and local area talent from Union and Tippah counties.”
The story depicts children who are caught in an epic battle between good and evil as they journey through an old wardrobe into the magical land of Narnia. They learn valuable lessons about heroism as they fight off wolves and evil Narnians while fulfilling an ancient prophesy.
The enchanting cast of characters includes the majestic lion, Aslan, played by BMC junior Benjamin Mann (Jackson, Tenn.); the White Witch, portrayed by BMC sophomore Chloe Crider (Walnut); and the lovely White Stag played by Ripley High School junior Jenna Landers.
The children are played by Alexandria Robertson, a student at West Union Attendance Center; Norah Hardin, a home-school student from Blue Mountain; Margaret McCain, a BMC sophomore (Aberdeen); Declan Lowell, a BMC sophomore (Seymour, Tenn.); and Maximus Smithey, a sophomore from West Union Attendance Center.
The scary wolves are played by BMC freshman Shiloh Mauney (Ripley); BMC sophomore Kylie Fink(Wesson, Miss.); and Jenna Landers.
A charming beaver family includes BMC senior Nate Foster (Middleton, Tenn.); BMC sophomore Jamie Henderson (Cleveland, Tenn.); and two home-school students from Blue Mountain, Ethan Lovett and Norah Hardin.
The cast also includes BMC junior Sharissa Smith (Cave Junction, Ore.) as the Dwarf; BMC sophomore Isaiah Battle (Madison, Ala.) as Tumnus; and BMC faculty member Darwin Brooks as Father Christmas.
Jerri Lamar Kantack, professor of music at BMC, serves as the show’s musical director.
General Admission is $5. Tickets will be available at the door a half hour before the show opens.
To make reservations, email cmitchell@bmc.edu.
This production is in special agreement with Dramatic Publishing, and the book is by Jules Tasca. The music is by Thomas Tierney, and the lyrics are by Ted Drachman.