The city of New Albany now has a better fire protection rating, which means insurance costs could possibly fall for some, an official said.
The city improved from a Class 5 to a Class 4 rating, said Interim Fire Chief Mark Whiteside.
“It’s really good for a city our size,” said Whiteside.
He does not know of any other cities the size of New Albany in this part of the state that have a Class 4 rating. A lot of larger cities are a Class 4, he noted.
Work toward improving to a Class 4 started about five years ago. The city is rated every five years and went from a Class 6 to a Class 5 in 2015, he added.
Fire department officials did a lot of research and talked to other departments that are Class 4s.
“We started putting a plan together,” Whiteside said. “We gave it our best shot and pulled it off.”
He noted that the city created the position of deputy chief to take care of day-to-day operations, which included inspections and training.
“Our No. 1 goal in inspections is life safety,” said Whiteside.
The department also investigates all fires and has certified fire investigators.
The rating bureau also liked the fact that the New Albany Fire Department uses digital recordkeeping. The department started using digital recordkeeping in 2016.
“We don’t keep paper anymore; we’re all digital now, and it’s backed up several times” he said.
For instance, he said if there is a natural disaster such as a tornado or flood that the fire department’s records are protected.
An inspection process for businesses was also put in place in 2016, and the fire department follows National Fire Protection Association guidelines.
The ratings bureau reviewed the 911 dispatch system and the city’s water supply. The city’s fire hydrants are set up on a GPS system, and there are over 600 hydrants. The hydrants are maintained annually by the fire department and the water department.
Fire department officials know how long it takes to get a truck to a scene, Whiteside said.
“The response times are good,” he added. “All that’s figured into our rates on how they classify us.”
How the department handles structure fires is another factor the rating bureau looks at. Firefighters who are off duty come back in if there is a structure fire. The rating bureau looks at how many people the department has on a structure fire scene.
A new rescue truck was purchased a couple of years ago, and it was equipped as a fire engine as well.
The rating bureau also had recommendations for the fire department, and Whiteside said the goal is to “improve our numbers.”
Whiteside can’t say for certain whether residents’ insurance costs will drop as a result of the improved rating. But he suggested that city residents and businesses contact their insurance agents.
Likewise, a good fire rating can also be a selling point to attract new businesses because it means they are coming into a well-equipped, well-trained, progressive, and organized fire department, Whiteside said.
Achieving the improved rating required extra work from the firefighters, and they all bought into it, said Whiteside.
“These guys care about what they do,” he said.
Others also played a role, including the water department, 911 the mayor and board of aldermen, Whiteside said.
People want to know they have a good fire department and that they are safe and secure, Whiteside said.
“There’s been some good decisions made over the last five years for the betterment of the fire department and the city,” he added.