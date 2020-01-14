Construction on a state-of-the-art carwash facility is expected to begin in the next two to three weeks in New Albany.
It is expected to be open in late spring or early summer.
A 130-foot-long carwash tunnel will be built, and there will also be 24 vacuums.
The vacuums will be free to use with the purchase of a carwash, said Terry Young, adding that it will be a family-owned business.
It will be located on Park Plaza Drive next to Tractor Supply Co.
The carwash will also have bathrooms and an outdoor covered porch.
It will have eco-friendly features, including a system that will recycle the water, said Young. The water will be put through three filtration systems, he added. This way the car wash is not wasting a lot of water, he noted.
Runoff and sediments from the car wash will be kept out of the storm drains, Young said.
The carwash tunnel will also light up different colors when vehicles are getting washed. Young said it will be “kid friendly” and “neat to go through.”
There will be five different levels of washes, and people will be able to pay with cash or credit card.
“It’s going to be nice,” said Young.
Young said there was a need for a carwash such as this in New Albany. There will be room to expand the carwash after it is built.
The carwash will be staffed by an attendant, and there will be about 36 parking spaces.
There will be an effort to build the carwash so that it blends in well with the other commercial and residential property in the area, he added.
“It’s a real nice-looking building,” Young said.