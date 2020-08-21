Two people have been arrested in connection with two church burglaries in New Albany, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
Daniel Cruz Britt, of Pontotoc, and Kalley Breanne Foreman, of New Albany, have been arrested for burglaries that occurred at Moss Hill Baptist Church on Moss Hill Drive and Calvary Methodist Church located at State Highways 15 and 348, said Robertson.
The duo was also charged with the taking of an automobile, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, from Mississippi Street in New Albany. The vehicle was reported stolen Aug. 12.
Britt and Foreman had warrants out on them and were arrested Aug. 15 in Tavares, Fla., said Robertson. The chief thanked the Lake County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office for its assistance on the case.
Britt has been transported back to Mississippi while Foreman is currently housed in the Lake County, Fla. jail.
“Once she makes bond in Florida we will have to retrieve her and bring her back to the state of Mississippi also,” Robertson said.
Their bonds for the two church burglaries and the taking of the car have been set at a total of $105,000.
Most of the property stolen from the churches has been recovered, said Robertson. The stolen vehicle was also recovered.
The Moss Hill Baptist Church burglary was reported on Aug. 8 while the Calvary Methodist Church burglary was reported on Aug. 10.
Sound equipment was stolen from Moss Hill Baptist while electronics and sound equipment were taken from Calvary Methodist Church, the chief said.
Robertson said he and Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards will not tolerate burglaries or vandalism of churches.