New Albany City Hall is locking its doors to the general public as the number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to climb.
Mayor Tim Kent said employees will still be inside city hall and that the phone numbers to the various city departments will be posted on the door. Citizens can still call city hall with questions or concerns, said Kent.
People can also go online and fill out a building permit.
Officials have advised that social gatherings should be kept to 10 people or less.
There are now 21 reported cases of coronavirus in Mississippi, and there have been 389 people tested.
The positive cases of coronavirus are in the counties of Copiah, Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Leflore, Monroe and Pearl River.