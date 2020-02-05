New Albany Fire Chief Steve Coker on Tuesday night announced that he will resign from the department effective Feb. 28 due to health reasons.
Coker has been the New Albany fire chief since May 2011.
He has served a total of 28 years in the fire service, including time as a volunteer. He was also the county fire coordinator for nearly 12 years.
Coker said he has enjoyed his time as New Albany fire chief.
“It’s been a good job,” he said, adding that he has been surrounded by good people at the fire department and the city.
Coker announced his resignation during the New Albany Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting.
At the meeting, Coker received a round of applause for his years of service.
“We just thank you for your service,” said Alderman Amy Livingston.