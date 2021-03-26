The New Albany Junior Auxiliary will hold its Crawfish for a Cause event April 9 starting at 4 p.m. at the Union County Heritage Museum, 114 Cleveland St.
Tickets for crawfish or shrimp plates are still for sale, said Brandi Patton, president of the New Albany Junior Auxiliary.
Those who want a ticket can contact Patton at 662-401-5730.
All the money raised at the event will be put back into the community, she added.
“We have several service projects that help the children of Union County,” Patton said.
The club provides food and clothing for local children and helps the community in other ways as well.
Those who attend Crawfish for a Cause should bring their own drinks, alcohol or non-alcohol.
To-go plates will be available as well, and there will be a silent auction.
Children’s hotdog plates for $5 will be sold, and there will be live music and face painting.